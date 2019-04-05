App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500, Dow advance with trade talks in focus

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.5 points, or 0.64%, to 26,384.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.21%, to 2,879.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.77 points, or 0.05%, to 7,891.78.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The benchmark S&P 500 stock index edged higher, nearing a six-month high on Thursday, with losses in technology stocks countered by gains in Boeing Co and Facebook Inc as investors waited for more clarity on the US-China trade talks.

Negotiations continued in Washington after meetings last week in Beijing, as the two countries worked toward resolving their long-standing trade dispute, which has cast a shadow over global economic growth.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Vice Premier Liu He, who is leading the Chinese side in the talks, on Thursday.

Hopes of a trade deal have helped fuel the S&P 500's strong start to the second quarter. It has reached its highest level since Oct. 9 and is only 1.75% below its all-time closing high.

related news

Also helping investor sentiment, data from the U.S. Labour Department showed that jobless claims fell to a 49-year low last week, pointing to sustained labour market strength.

"You look at the jobless claims number, you're seeing potential progress on a trade deal," said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at Boston Private. "That's why there's a little bit more of a pick-up here."

Investors will get a clearer picture of the U.S. labour market on Friday, when the non-farm payrolls report is expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.5 points, or 0.64%, to 26,384.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.21%, to 2,879.39 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.77 points, or 0.05%, to 7,891.78.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher. Conversely, the technology sector fell 0.4%.

Gains in Facebook and Boeing shares helped push the S&P 500 forward.

Facebook rose 1.4%, contributing to a 0.7% gain in the communication services sector, after brokerage Guggenheim upgraded the social media company's stock to "buy" from "neutral."

Boeing climbed 2.9%, adding the most to gains on the Dow and the S&P industrial index, which rose 0.6%.

Ethiopian investigators urged Boeing to review its flight control technology in the first public findings on the March crash of a 737 MAX jet. A Morgan Stanley analyst said the report potentially took the worst case scenario of an entirely new cause off the table.

But the Nasdaq snapped a five-day run of gains, as it was pressured by a fall in the shares of Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc.

Tesla shares tumbled 8.2% after the electric carmaker's deliveries fell 31% in the first quarter.

They pared some losses in afternoon trading as Chief Executive Elon Musk's role at the company appeared safe, with a federal judge in Manhattan urging the billionaire to settle contempt allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.82-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.31-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 20 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 36 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.33 billion shares, compared with the 7.37 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 07:15 am

tags #International Markets

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Woes Deepen for Jet Airways as Lessor Avolon Seeks to de-Register Two ...

News18 Daybreak | LK Advani Says BJP Critics Aren't 'Anti-National' in ...

Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: BSEB Set to Announce Matric Result Soon ...

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 to be Out by Last Week of May at cbse.nic.in ...

SSC CHSL 2019: Online Application to Close Today; Steps, Direct Link H ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Low Intake of Grains, Lack of Nutrients Causes Hundreds of Deaths in I ...

'Made In Heaven' Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is 'IMDb Breakout Star', He ...

Pentagon Backs India Again, Says Debris from A-SAT Test Expected to Bu ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Trump says US-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to be range-bound as RBI l ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Most analysts expect another interest rate cut in June

ADB lowers India's growth projection to 7.2% for FY20

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Jet Airways' lenders to invite bids for stake sale on 6 April; ready t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Donald Trump claims India is one of the 'highest taxing nations', crit ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: Poco F1 to be available for Re 1 in a flash sa ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut shoots in Delhi, doesn't miss out on her favouri ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

IPL 2019 Highlights: Jonny Bairstow stars as SRH beat DC by 5 wickets

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Chris Gayle shares a throwback picture of Sam Curran, shortl ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.