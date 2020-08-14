172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|sp-500-dips-as-retail-sales-growth-slows-5705371.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 14, 2020 07:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

S&P 500 dips as retail sales growth slows

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.79 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 27,828.93.

Reuters

The S&P 500 slipped further away from record levels at the open on Friday as retail sales rose less than expected in July, adding to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.79 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 27,828.93.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.77 points, or 0.14 percent, at 3,368.66. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 points to 11,042.24 at the opening bell.

 
First Published on Aug 14, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News

