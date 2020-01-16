S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.73 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,131.95.
The S&P 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on January 16, after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 101.73 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 29,131.95.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.68 points, or 0.42%, at 3,302.97. The Nasdaq Composite gained 54.75 points, or 0.59%, to 9,313.45 at the opening bell.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 08:30 pm