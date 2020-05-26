S&P 500 breaches 3,000 mark for first time since early March

US stocks surged at the open and S&P 500 breached a major technical barrier on Tuesday as business restarts and optimism about a potential coronavirus vaccine helped investors overlook Sino-U.S. tensions.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2 percent to 3,020 points at the open, rising above 3,000, a key psychological level for the first time since March 5.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 316.68 points, or 1.29 percent, at the open to 24,781.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 176.63 points, or 1.89 percent, to 9,501.21 at the opening bell.





