App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean weak on bright crop prospects, may test Rs 3,200 per quintal

For Soybean, near term outlook remain bearish and we could see prices testing Rs 3200 levels next week, says Ravindra V. Rao of Anand Rathi Commodities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ravindra Rao

August is the most crucial period, particularly for Kharif crops as rainfall in this month is a key to determine yield. After a weak phase in early August, monsoon rains recovered in the last one week, particularly in the major agri belts of central and north India. Impact of the same was seen on the price of many agricultural commodities that largely remained bearish during the last week, barring few like mentha oil and castor seed.

Guar complex was the top loser of the week posting more than 6% losses followed by chana (- 5.5 percent), soybean (-3.6 percent) to name a few. Guar growing belts of Northwest India, particularly Rajasthan, received adequate rains last week and this exerted pressure on the guar complex. Chana prices are seen resisting near the minimum support price (MSP) level of Rs 4,400 in the futures market and were drifted lower on fears supplies would increase once the government starts liquidating the procured stocks.

Among, the major Kharif grown commodities, acreage is reported lower for most crops, except soybean which has seen more than 10 percent increase in sown area for 2018-19 season. Thus, higher sowing and yield-boosting rains exerted downward pressure on the soybean prices last week. The weakness in the global markets due to bumper soybean harvest in the US dampened demand from the top importer china.

Ravindra Rao
Ravindra Rao
Head - Commodity Research & Advisory|Anand Rathi Commodities

The Indian government has increased the MSP of soybean by 11 percent to Rs 3,399 per quintal for the 2018-19 season and this led to an increase in sown area under this oilseeds. Though it is very early to comment on the crop size, an overall picture is quite optimistic considering the current sowing and monsoon scenario. Thus, near term outlook remain bearish and we could see prices testing Rs 3,200 levels next week.

However, it is to be noted that soybean stocks are very low in the current season (2017-18) given the lower production and higher meal exports. Soy meal exports have crossed Soybean Processors' Association of India's initial estimate of 15 lakh tonnes for the 2017-18 season in July and is expected to be around 16-17 lakh tonnes. Thus, we don’t expect prices to sustain below Rs 3,200 levels. In fact, any positive development with regard to China lifting an import ban on soy meal from India will bring in a rebound in the prices.

Disclaimer: The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory, Anand Rathi Commodities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 09:45 am

tags #Commodities

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.