App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 18, 2019 07:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices due for a rally in the short term

With the current predictions about rainfall distribution and the monsoon’s advance, soybean prices are due for yet another rally in the short term.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Vedika Narvekar

On the completion of the rabi 2018-19 harvesting, farmers are now geared up for the new season 2019-20, hoping for the rain gods to shower them with blessings. The weather agency, Skymet, however, is pessimistic about the 2019 southwest monsoon and expects it to be weak and under the shadow of El Nino.

The present weather signals a delay in the onset and sluggish progress of the southwest monsoon. As far as the quantitative region-wise distribution of rainfall is concerned, the agency foresees below-normal rains for all the four regions, though rains in central India, the east and north-eastern states are likely to be poorer than those in the southern peninsula and north-west India.

Going by the weather agency's forecast, the late onset and slow progress of the monsoon might, to some extent, delay the sowing of Kharif crops in non-irrigated belts. However, as the monsoon picks up momentum, sowing may commence and the impact could be contained.

related news

With 9 percent deficit over central India, particularly in MP, soybean sowing could be affected. Last year, poor distribution of rainfall resulted in crop losses for many agro commodities. However, soybean acreage, as well as production, rose substantially as the soybean-growing belts of MP received sufficient rains.

Yet, despite higher output, prices tested the 2018 peak of 3,850 as meal exports to a new destination, Iran, surged. During the first seven months of the 2018-19 (Oct-Sep) marketing year, soymeal exports rose to 16.9 lakh tonnes, from 11.8 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

However, prices didn't hold beyond the previous year's high as global soybean markets were under pressure due to ongoing trade tensions between the US and China. In fact, CBOT soybean futures hit a decade low this week on concerns demand that the largest importer, China, may be hit.

Global markets are now shifting focus from trade tensions to wet weather in the US, which is threatening spring plantings. The soybean crop was 9 percent planted, behind the five-year 29 percent average and the average 15 percent trade estimate. Soybean futures rebounded from a decade low amid slow planting progress.

With the current predictions about rainfall distribution and the monsoon's advance, soybean prices are due for yet another rally in the short term. Unfavourable planting conditions in the US would further support the rally in domestic markets.

The author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 18, 2019 07:56 am

tags #agriculture #Commodities #monsoon

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone vs Kangana Ranaut: Who is canning Cannes 2019?

Did Huma Qureshi forget her pants at Cannes 2019?

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli hits back at Aditya Pancholi, says n ...

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra at Cannes 2019 and it's pure love!

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Anil Kapoor defends why he didn't vote, but ...

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, who is the ultimate ...

Bharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling ...

Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone oozes glamour in her latest outfits

Salman Khan wants Katrina Kaif to thank Priyanka Chopra for her role i ...

More Than Two Lakh Rohingya Refugees Receive First ID Card, Proof of t ...

Watch: Top Stories Of This Hour

Manipur 10th Result 2019: Manipur Board to Declare HSLC Results Soon a ...

WATCH | Pakistan Have the Ability to Surprise Any Team: Kumble

Ex-CIA Agent Gets 20-year Sentence for Spying for China​

In Pics | England vs Pakistan in Nottingham, Fourth ODI

Police Books 150 People Over Violence During Dalit Man's Wedding Proce ...

One Militant Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kash ...

After Alabama, Missouri Passes Law That Would Ban Abortion After 8 Wee ...

Anand Mahindra takes aim at Pragya Thakur for Godse remarks, says some ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Films sans frontiers: Indian cinema’s shining avatar at NYIFF 2019 c ...

Sheraton Hotels’ new concepts will make you work at the hotel lobby ...

The smart voter: A digitally empowered electorate is making Indian pol ...

Markets this week: Sensex, Nifty gain 1%; Bajaj Finance rallies 13%, Y ...

Constructive on Indian stocks in medium-term; like steel and cement sp ...

CLSA's earnings estimates for FY20 remain unchanged

Brokerages raise TP on Bajaj Finance considering premium valuations, s ...

Row over destruction of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar bust: BJP has been u ...

De De Pyaar De movie review: Tabu, Ajay Devgn champion male infidelity ...

Villagers in Chhattisgarh's Surguja refrain from voting due to rise in ...

Asus Zenfone 6 vs OnePlus 7: Specs comparison of the newest Snapdragon ...

Taiwan becomes first Asian country to legalise same-sex marriage, prov ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Why investors want Narendra Modi back for ano ...

Human/Nature: In photos of trees and crumbling houses, a criticism of ...

Yashica Dutt on her decision to come out as Dalit: 'The truth was out, ...

Rome Masters: How many lines does Nick Kyrgios have to cross before we ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.