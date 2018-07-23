App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Indian Bank’s shares plunge 18% after Q1 profit declines 77%

The Kerala-based South Indian Bank declared a net profit of Rs 23.04 crores for the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19 as against Rs 101.47 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of South Indian Bank plunged 18 percent on Monday morning as investors turned wary of a fall in its net profit.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 20.60 and an intraday low of Rs 18.45.

The Kerala-based South Indian Bank declared a net profit of Rs 23.04 crores for the first quarter of the financial year 2018-19 as against Rs 101.47 crore during the corresponding period last year.

In a press release here, the bank said the reason for the decline in profit was the reduction in the Treasury trading profit by Rs 73 crores and incremental MTM (mark to market) provision in the Treasury Book by Rs 41 crore owing to adverse market conditions, besides incremental one-time employee cost of Rs 33 crore because of increase in gratuity ceiling and wage revision.

"But for these, the net profit would have been Rs 119 crore for the first quarter," the release said.

Low-cost deposit grew by 4 per cent, it said.

The non-resident CASA (the ratio of deposits in current and saving accounts to total deposits) saw a growth of 5 percent on a quarter-to-quarter basis, it said.

At 10:08 hrs South Indian Bank was quoting at Rs 18.85, down Rs 3.60, or 16.04 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 18.45.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 10:14 am

