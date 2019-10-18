South Indian Bank shares jump 7% after firm's Q2 profit rises

Shares of South Indian Bank jumped almost 7 percent in intraday trade on BSE on October 18, a day after the bank reported a 20.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 84.48 crore in the second quarter of FY20 against a net profit of Rs 70.13 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

The bank's net interest income (NII) grew 15.37 percent YoY while other incomes rose 57.9 percent. The operating profit improved 32.82 percent YoY during the September quarter to Rs 411.45 crore.

However, Gross NPAs increased to 4.92 percent from 4.61 percent at the end of the September quarter while the net NPA stood at 3.48 percent against 3.16 percent in the year-ago period.