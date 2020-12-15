PlusFinancial Times
South Indian Bank shares fall 6%; year-to-date stock is down 11%

The stock traded in the red even as CNBC-TV18 reported that the bank was planning to raise money at the right price.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 11:58 AM IST
 
 
Shares of South Indian Bank fell over 6 percent in intraday trade on BSE on December 15, looking on course to extend the losing run into the fourth consecutive session. Year-to-date the stock is down about 11 percent on BSE.

The stock traded in the red even as CNBC-TV18 reported that the bank was planning to raise money at the right price. There is an approval of Rs 750 crore fundraising by the board and the focus is on improving fundamentals, it said.

The bank had reported a 23 percent decline in net profit at Rs 65.09 crore for the September quarter of the current fiscal year.

The lender posted a net profit of Rs 84.48 crore in July-September 2019-20. In the June quarter, SIB had a profit of Rs 81.65 crore.

Total income of the bank also fell to Rs 2,138.74 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21 from Rs 2,203.18 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Interest income decreased to Rs 1,898.84 crore as against Rs 1,953.97 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The stock traded 3.55 percent lower at Rs 9.25 on BSE at 1145 hours.
first published: Dec 15, 2020 11:58 am

