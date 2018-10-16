App
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

South Indian Bank jumps 16% after Q2 results as PAT increases 16-fold

The bank posted a profit of Rs 70.1 crore against Rs 4.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year

South Indian Bank shares rallied as much as 16 percent in morning trade on October 16 after the private lender reported over a 16-fold rise in profit for the quarter ended September 30.

The bank posted a profit of Rs 70.1 crore against Rs 4.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The total income of the lender during the second quarter of the current fiscal was Rs 1,854.4 crore as against Rs 1,816.67 crore in the same period in 2017-18.

The bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) widened to 4.61 percent of its assets compared to 3.57 percent, said the report.

The net NPA also rose to 3.16 percent during the quarter from 2.57 percent in the corresponding period the previous year, it said.

The Bank's stock was quoting at Rs 14.36 at 1316 hours.

The story was updated to include the stock price.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 01:08 pm

