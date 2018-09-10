App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soril Infra locked at 5% upper circuit as board approves fund raising plan

The board approved preferential issue of an aggregate of upto 1 crore warrants, convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs 550 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Soril Infra Resources locked at 5 percent upper circuit, hitting 52-week high of Rs 806.60 as company board approved the fund raising plan.

The board of company considered & approved the proposal of raising fund for diversification/ expansion of its existing & future businesses and to further augment long-term financial resources of the company & its existing/ future subsidiaries.

The promoter group entities, being promoter(s) of the promoter/parent of the company, have agreed to subscribe to the offer and infuse further capital in the company aggregating upto Rs 440 crore, in addition to proposed subscription of upto Rs 110 crore by a non-promoter entity.

The board approved preferential issue of an aggregate of upto 1 crore warrants, convertible into equivalent number of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at an exercise price of Rs 550 per equity share to certain promoter group entities and a non-promoter entity.

At 13:27 hrs Soril Infra Resources was quoting at Rs 806.60, up Rs 38.40, or 5 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 36,836 shares, with no sellers available.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 01:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

