Soril Infra locked at 5% upper circuit ahead of board meet for preferential issue to promoter

Share price of Soril Infra Resources locked at 5 percent upper circuit, hitting 52-week high of Rs 663.70 on Tuesday as company to consider preferential issue of equity shares to promoter.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company would be held on September 6, 2018, to consider and approve the preferential issue of equity shares/convertible securities of the company, to promoter group and/or their PACs, and its pricing.

If it get approved, convening of the shareholders’ meeting of the company for seeking their approval to the aforesaid.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed, and shall remain closed till September 8, 2018.

At 09:37 hrs Soril Infra Resources was quoting at Rs 663.70, up Rs 31.60 on the BSE.

