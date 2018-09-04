App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2018 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soril Infra locked at 5% upper circuit ahead of board meet for preferential issue to promoter

A meeting of the board of directors of the company would be held on September 6, 2018, to consider and approve the preferential issue of equity shares/convertible securities of the company, to promoter group and/or their PACs, and its pricing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Soril Infra Resources locked at 5 percent upper circuit, hitting 52-week high of Rs 663.70 on Tuesday as company to consider preferential issue of equity shares to promoter.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company would be held on September 6, 2018, to consider and approve the preferential issue of equity shares/convertible securities of the company, to promoter group and/or their PACs, and its pricing.

If it get approved, convening of the shareholders’ meeting of the company for seeking their approval to the aforesaid.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed, and shall remain closed till September 8, 2018.

soril

At 09:37 hrs Soril Infra Resources was quoting at Rs 663.70, up Rs 31.60 on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 4, 2018 09:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.