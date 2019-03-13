Some things money can't buy, for the rest, there is Fed

Mecklai Graph of the Day-" There are some things money can't buy, for everything else there is a Federal Reserve".





The federal funds rate is the rate at which a depository institution lends available funds (balances with the Federal Reserve) to another depository institution overnight. The rate may vary from depository institution to depository institution and from day to day.

Tomorrow Fed will provide its rate decision. Although, everyone knows that the rates will be unchanged, the signals offered via commentary from FED will be of key importance. It will offer clues to whether they see the US economic recovery process to be intact and if at all they will hint any monetary tightening in near future.

Tightening has two sides - liquidity and the actual Fed Funds rate. The FED Funds rate is currently at 0.10% (all time lows) and the FED continues to pump extra liquidity in the system by buying treasuries by OMO (open market operations). The quantum is roughly USD 75 billion per month under the QE2 (quantitative easing program - round 2, first round if you recall was initiated when post Lehman crises the inter-bank market had frozen). Now for the foreseeable future - that is up to 12 months - there is very small chance of FED actually raising rates. What FED will do is first apply breaks on the liquidity.