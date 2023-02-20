 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Some more steam still left in IT; TCS, Persistent Systems, HCL Tech likely to lead the sector, says this technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

The major trend deciding level for the Nifty is 18300 on the higher side. Any strong close above this level may create a stronger momentum on the upside for the index that may eventually lead the index to surpass its previous highs.

Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities

“Nifty IT has strong resistance between 31,500-31,800 levels, which is likely to act as a strong resistance zone and upholding the same will only indicate up move in the sector whereas overturn from the same will indicate a double top,” Rajesh Palviya, Vice President – Research at Head Technical & Derivatives at Axis Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

So for a short-term trade, he feels there is still some steam left and stocks like TCS, Persistent Systems and HCL Technologies are likely to lead the sector.

Palviya with over 20 years of professional experience in the financial services industry says the major trend deciding level for the Nifty is 18,300 on the higher side. Any strong close above this level may create a stronger momentum on the upside for the index that may eventually lead it to surpass its previous highs, he adds.

Do you think one should start taking exposure to consumer durables stocks as the entire index was under pressure since September last year?