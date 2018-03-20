App
Mar 20, 2018 11:00 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Some amount of correction still there, character of market is changing: Elara Capital

There is some amount of correction that is still there but the character of the market is changing, Harendra Kumar, Head of Institutional Broking & Global Economy at Elara Capital told CNBC-TV18.

There is some amount of correction that is still there but the character of the market is changing, Harendra Kumar, Head of Institutional Broking & Global Economy at Elara Capital told CNBC-TV18.

According to him yields are inching up. A huge sector rotation is what we are advising people, he added.

There is a huge structural story that is developing in midcap IT, said Kumar.

It is very important to see how your sectoral picks move ahead from here and within that, some of the individual stocks, he further mentioned.

