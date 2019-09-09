Somany Ceramics hits lower circuit, plunges 20% on spike in volumes

It was trading with volumes of 19,377 shares, compared to its five day average of 948 shares, an increase of 1,944.42 percent.
Shares of Somany Ceramics hit lower circuit on September 9, plunging 20 percent intraday to Rs 228.80. The stock also hit a new 52-week of Rs 228.80.
It was trading with volumes of 19,377 shares, compared to its five-day average of 948 shares, an increase of 1,944.42 percent.The stock is down over 46 percent in the last three months. At 1056 hours, Somany Ceramics was quoting at Rs 228.80, down Rs 57.15, or 19.99 percent.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 11:07 am