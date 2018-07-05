Som Distilleries gains 3.7% post acquisition of a brewery in Odisha

Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 3.7 percent intraday Thursdays after acquisition of a brewery in the state of Odisha.

The said facility is expected to be operational in the coming 3-4 months.

The acquisition valued at Rs 42 crores has a capacity of 42 lakh cases per annum.

"We anticipate expenditure of another Rs 25-30 crore on the upgradation of the manufacturing unit", company said in release.

At 14:26 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 240.10, up Rs 4.45, or 1.89 percent.