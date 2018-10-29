Solar Industries Q2 net up 14% to Rs 54.98 cr

Industrial explosives maker Solar Industries India posted a 13.98 percent in consolidated net profit at Rs 54.98 crore for September quarter, against Rs 48.25 crore in the year-ago period.

Its total sales increased 27.44 percent to Rs 524.62 crore, from Rs 411.65 crore last year.

"The results shows that the group is making steady progress and is well positioned to deliver targeted earnings growth," company's managing director Manish Nuwal said.

During the quarter, its defence business recorded sales of Rs 44 crore, compared with Rs 8 crore in Q2FY18. The defence order book stood at Rs 471 crore, against Rs 246 crore during the previous quarter.