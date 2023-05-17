Softening inflation lifts rate cut hopes; will the weather gods oblige?

Will El Nino hit monsoon rains this year?

April has turned out to be a particularly sunny month for inflation hawks. Not only did retail inflation crash to an 18-month low of 4.70 percent, wholesale price rise also slipped into the negative zone for the first time since July 2020 -- cementing hopes that the worst is behind us and the RBI will finally start to think about slashing rates. The only snag? A troublesome ‘little boy’ looming on the horizon.

The first half of 2023 is seeing a gradual rollback of price shocks that hit India last year following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, which had pushed up fuel, metal, and food prices.

While high base effects are playing a role in lowering the inflation trajectory currently, analysts say largely stable commodity prices globally and improving supply chains are likely to keep the situation benign in the near term.

India's headline retail inflation rate dropped sharply for the second month in a row in April, hitting an 18-month low of 4.70 percent, according to data released by the government on May 12.

The RBI, which takes into account the retail inflation numbers while formulating its monetary policy, has been mandated to maintain this Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation at 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

Food inflation decelerated further to 4.2 percent YoY in April from 5.1 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation (CPI excluding food and fuel) also dropped to 5.2 percent, as against 5.8 percent in March.

The numbers present a feel-good story, but the reality is a bit more nuanced.

“On sequential month-on-month basis, both headline and core prices rose at a faster pace than in March 2023,” Elara Capital said in a note.

Not only that, core inflation was close to 6 percent for the 10th successive month, while most categories of services inflation remain above retail inflation.

Analysts at Crisil, however, attributed the month-on-month uptick to seasonal factors.

“Correcting for seasonal elements, there is a perceptible sequential easing across most inflation categories except pulses, sugar, spices, education and personal care and effects,” they noted.

It is the food basket, in particular, which policymakers are tracking with concern, given the still-elevated inflation rates in cereal (at 13.7 percent), milk (8.8 percent), and the recent creep-up in pulses (5.3 percent).

This is why this season’s monsoon rains are all the more crucial.

‘Little Boy’, Big Impact

Last week, US agencies under the country's National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration (NOAA) issued a joint update that said “a potentially significant El Nino is on the horizon” due to a forecasted third westerly wind event in mid-late May and high levels of above-average oceanic heat content.

El Nino (Spanish for ‘little boy’) is a climate pattern marked by the unusual warming of the surface waters in the Pacific Ocean. It is associated with rainfall deficit and drought in India and its neighbourhood.

The minutes of the April MPC meeting had highlighted risks to food inflation from a deficient monsoon. While the IMD has forecast a ‘normal’ monsoon this year, a strong El Nino can through these projections haywire.

“The risks to food inflation from a potentially deficient monsoon arise from the fact that the southwest monsoon (June-September) accounts for the majority share of annual rainfall received in India (more than 75 percent on average in the past decade). Monsoon patterns have historically played an important role in determining food inflation,” analysts at Barclays said in a report on May 16.

The importance of the ‘Little Boy’ in India’s macroeconomic health can be gauged from the fact that since 1950, the country has experienced deficient monsoon rainfall in 16 years (six since 2000), of which 13 were in El Nino years.

While the increase in irrigated areas under cultivation has reduced dependency on the monsoon, price trends for major kharif crops (like rice and coarse cereals) will likely come under focus in the event of an El Nino this year, experts said.

Rain-fed agriculture is a critical component of India's farm landscape, with 52 percent of the net cultivated area relying on this method.

A severe El Nino can single-handedly pour cold water on the current trend of declining inflation as food accounts for nearly half of the consumer price index.

This means market participants hoping for a rate cut by the RBI this fiscal may be forced to wait a bit longer.

Global brokerage UBS said its base case view is that the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will go for a prolonged pause in the June policy review before cutting repo rate by 50 bps in 2H FY24, but added that El Nino- related disruptions pose risks to its forecasts.

Analysts at Crisil too share these concerns.

“A looming El Niño effect occurrence and threat to monsoon are causes of worry. Similarly, high procurement prices are expected to keep milk inflation high. Elevated inflation in these essentials can continue to pinch pockets,” they said.

Earlier this month, an official of the United Nation's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said El Nino is now predicted to emerge with a 60-percent likelihood by July-end and an 80-per cent chance by the end of September.

In April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast a normal monsoon season with 96 percent rainfall of the Long Period Average of 87 cm precipitation.

Meanwhile, the IMD on May 16 announced a slight delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. It is now expected to arrive by June 4, instead of the usual date of June 1.