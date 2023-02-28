Softbank plans to sell Delhivery shares worth Rs 600 crore via block deals

Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank Group is planning to sell its stake worth around Rs 600 crore in Delhivery, the Gurugram-based logistics and supply chain company, via block deals, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 28.

The block deals to offload the share could be launched on March 1, reports said. Softbank is also considering the option to upsize, if the deal evokes a strong demand.

The shares are likely to be offered at a discount of 3-5 percent against the current market price, the sources privy to the development told CNBC Awaaz. Citigroup will be the broker for the deal, they added.

Delhivery's shares settled at Rs 344.15 at the BSE on February 28, which was 0.5 percent lower as against the previous day's close.

Moneycontrol News