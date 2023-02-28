Softbank plans to sell Delhivery shares worth Rs 600 crore via block deals

Delhivery's Q3 revenue had declined 8.5%

Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank Group is planning to sell its stake worth around Rs 600 crore in Delhivery, the Gurugram-based logistics and supply chain company, via block deals, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 28.

The block deals to offload the share could be launched on March 1, reports said. Softbank is also considering the option to upsize, if the deal evokes a strong demand.

The shares are likely to be offered at a discount of 3-5 percent against the current market price, the sources privy to the development told CNBC Awaaz. Citigroup will be the broker for the deal, they added.

Delhivery's shares settled at Rs 344.15 at the BSE on February 28, which was 0.5 percent lower as against the previous day's close.

Softbank, through its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman) Ltd, held a stake of 18.42 percent in Delhivery as of December 2022. This made it the largest public shareholder in the company.

The report of the tech giant planning to cut its stake via block deals comes a week after US-based investment management firm Tiger Global Management offloaded 1.7 percent stake in Delhivery for Rs 414 crore through open market transactions. Till end of the third quarter, Tiger Global had held a 4.68 percent stake in the company, via its venture capital arm.

On February 10, Delhivery had reported a net loss of Rs 195.7 crore for the third quarter of FY23 (2022-23), as against a net loss of Rs 127 crore a year earlier. The company's operating revenue fell 8.5 percent to Rs 1,823.8 crore for from Rs 2,019 crore in the corresponding quarter of the past fiscal.