App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Societe Generale buys Rs 2,453 cr HUL shares, Anamudi Real ups stake in Sobha

Promoter Sameer Gupta continued to buy Apollo Pipes shares for the third consecutive session, acquiring a 1,44,476 shares at Rs 323.73 per share

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Unilever was the stock of the day on May 7 as Horlicks and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) sold their stake in the company through several bulk deals in opening trade.

Horlicks and GSK sold over 13.37 crore shares of HUL in the range of Rs 1,902.18-1,913.8, deals data available on the National Stock Exchange reveal.

However, Societe Generale was the major buyer, acquiring 1.29 crore HUL shares worth Rs 2,453.58 crore at Rs 1,902 per share.

Close

As per the scheme of amalgamation between GSK Consumer Healthcare and HUL, GSK and Horlicks had received 5,40,83,698 shares of HUL (representing 2.3 percent of its total paid-up equity) and 7,96,88,346 shares (3.39 percent stake), respectively, in April.

related news

Among other deals, promoter Sameer Gupta continued to buy Apollo Pipes shares for the third consecutive session, further acquiring 1,44,476 shares at Rs 323.73 per share.

On May 5 and 6, he bought 1,25,000 and 1,51,000 shares at Rs 309.98 and Rs 315.01, respectively.

Anamudi Real Estates raised its stake in south-based real estate company Sobha. The firm acquired 5,52,000 shares and 5,58,000 on May 7 and April 8 at Rs 180.26 and Rs 168.71, respectively.

Consolidated Infrastructure Company purchased 53,73,128 shares in Gammon Infrastructure at Rs 0.34 per share, while Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority sold 3,24,863 shares of Just Dial at Rs 339.85 per share.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:49 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindustan Unilever

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 7: AIIMS Director says cases to peak in June-July; Karnataka restarts trains for stranded migrants

Coronavirus wrap May 7: AIIMS Director says cases to peak in June-July; Karnataka restarts trains for stranded migrants

The return of the cubicle? Companies rethink office life post lockdown

The return of the cubicle? Companies rethink office life post lockdown

Moderna Inc expects mid-stage trials for COVID-19 vaccine to begin shortly

Moderna Inc expects mid-stage trials for COVID-19 vaccine to begin shortly

most popular

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Drop airlines! Here are top 10 stocks based on Warren Buffett's investment methodology

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Vizag Gas Leak highlights: Death toll at 11; Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation for kin of deceased

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.