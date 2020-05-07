Societe Generale buys Rs 2,453 cr HUL shares, Anamudi Real ups stake in Sobha

Hindustan Unilever was the stock of the day on May 7 as Horlicks and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) sold their stake in the company through several bulk deals in opening trade.

Horlicks and GSK sold over 13.37 crore shares of HUL in the range of Rs 1,902.18-1,913.8, deals data available on the National Stock Exchange reveal.

However, Societe Generale was the major buyer, acquiring 1.29 crore HUL shares worth Rs 2,453.58 crore at Rs 1,902 per share.

As per the scheme of amalgamation between GSK Consumer Healthcare and HUL, GSK and Horlicks had received 5,40,83,698 shares of HUL (representing 2.3 percent of its total paid-up equity) and 7,96,88,346 shares (3.39 percent stake), respectively, in April.

Among other deals, promoter Sameer Gupta continued to buy Apollo Pipes shares for the third consecutive session, further acquiring 1,44,476 shares at Rs 323.73 per share.

On May 5 and 6, he bought 1,25,000 and 1,51,000 shares at Rs 309.98 and Rs 315.01, respectively.

Anamudi Real Estates raised its stake in south-based real estate company Sobha. The firm acquired 5,52,000 shares and 5,58,000 on May 7 and April 8 at Rs 180.26 and Rs 168.71, respectively.

