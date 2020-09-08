Societe Generale buys 0.7% stake in Strides Pharma, Mayfield XII Mauritius offloads 4.8% shares in Tejas Networks

France-headquartered Societe Generale acquired 0.7 percent equity stake in Strides Pharma Science via open market transaction on September 8.

Societe Generale bought 6,26,279 shares in the pharma company at Rs 612 per share, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

However, Brookdale Mauritius International was the seller, which offloaded 6,26,279 shares in the company at Rs 612 per share.

Brookdale Mauritius held 13,91,404 equity shares, or 1.55 percent, stake in Strides as of June 2020.

Among other deals, Mayfield XII Mauritius FDI sold 44,42,733 shares in Tejas Networks (representing 4.8 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 66.46 per share.

Mayfield XII Mauritius held 71,06,628 equity shares (representing 7.7 percent of total paid up equity) as of June 2020.

Enam Finance sold 1 crore equity shares in Future Consumer at Rs 10.13 per share.

Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund offloaded 4,21,609 equity shares in Future Supply Chain Solutions at Rs 129.33 per share and Dhunseri Ventures sold 2,27,744 shares at Rs 129.2 per share.

Tejas Tradefin LLP net bought over 3 lakh shares in Future Supply at Rs 129.2 per share.