Social Media and Stock Manipulation 101: How to con investors and make a run for it

Kaushal Shroff
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

There will always be ‘visionaries’ and ‘dreamers’ with smart-alecky ideas to part investors and their hard-earned money. With the regulator hot on their tail, they better be able to run as fast as their scrips soar.

Hello folks,

Welcome to Social Media and Stock Manipulation 101.

Today, we will take you through the finer nuances of leveraging social media clout, inflating stock prices, fooling unsuspecting and naive retail investors, and ending things with a bang (not a whimper!) as the market regulator follows your trail and the law catches up with you.

In this edition, we will unpack the nitty-gritty of the top-notch stock manipulation precedent set by Manish Mishra and his 44-player nexus that helped him and others pull in handsome (illegal) gains of a whopping Rs 54 crore from two stocks – Sadhna Broadcast and Sharpline Broadcast.