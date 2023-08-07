Sobha Q1 profit jumps to Rs 12 crore

Realty firm Sobha Ltd on August 7 reported a more than two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.05 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.54 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 939.24 crore during the April-June period of FY24 from Rs 576.30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd is one of the leading real estate players in the country.

The company has so far completed nearly 130 million square feet area across 27 Indian cities. PTI MJH SHW