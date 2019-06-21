App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sobha plunges 11% on block deals worth Rs 200 crore

Promoters held 55.97 percent stake (5.3 crore shares) in the company, of which 18.84 percent has been pledged against loan, as per March quarter shareholding pattern available on exchanges.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sobha fell 11 percent intraday on June 21 after Rs 202 crore worth of shares changed hands via block deals.

The stock had rallied 27 percent in last one month. However, it was quoting at Rs 524.40, down Rs 37.40, or 6.66 percent on the BSE at 1313 hours.

About 40 lakh shares (representing 4.2 percent of total paid-up equity) exchanged hands on the BSE at an average price of Rs 505, reports CNBC-TV18.

Close

Promoters held 55.97 percent stake (5.3 crore shares) in the company, of which 18.84 percent has been pledged against loan, as per March quarter shareholding pattern available on exchanges.

related news

The 24.61 percent shareholding is held by foreign portfolio investors including Schroder International Selection Fund Emerging Asia, Nordea 1 Sicav - Emerging Stars Equity Fund and Invesco Perpetual Global Smaller Companies Fund.

Among mutual funds, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund A/C Franklin India Focused Equity Fund has 12.97 percent stake in the company as of March 2019, followed by L&T Mutual Fund (3.7 percent) and SBI Magnum Multicap Fund (1.57 percent).

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 01:48 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sobha

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.