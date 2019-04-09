App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 11:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sobha gains 2% on robust sales, CLSA sees 26% upside

While maintaining buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 628 apiece, CLSA said Q4 sales have risen at three-quarter-high pace, led partly by increased new launch momentum.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sobha shares gained 2.4 percent intraday on April 9 after the company reported an 11 percent (YoY) jump in sales volumes in the fourth quarter of FY19.

Sales bookings for the year stood at a record Rs 3,122.5 crore against Rs 2,861.2 crore in previous financial year, the Bengaluru-based real estate company said in its BSE filing.

"In 2018-19, we have achieved pre-sales of 4.03 million square feet valued at Rs 31.23 billion (Rs 3,123 crore). This is the highest ever new sales booking in the history of the company," Sobha said.

Among the cities, Bengaluru achieved the highest ever new sales booking of 2.76 million square feet during 2018-19, it added.

related news

As per the data, sales bookings in volume terms rose to 40,29,779 sq ft during 2018-19 from 36,25,390 sq ft in the previous year. However, sales realisation fell to Rs 7,749 per square feet in 2018-19 from Rs 7,892 per square feet in the previous year.

While maintaining buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 628 apiece, CLSA said Q4 sales have risen at three-quarter-high pace led partly by increased new launch momentum.

"Sales growth reflects improved underlying demand, but liquidity issues have made overall conditions weak for the industry," it added.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 11:14 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sobha

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's adaa is still intact

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun ahead of Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindos ...

Sara Ali Khan sashays her way into New York City like the boss she is

Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her ...

Jennifer Lopez glitters in her latest single Medicine, also kickstarts ...

Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitab ...

Two-Week Deadline to Form Players’ Association Presents Challenge

After Long-term Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev's Shock Resignation, Inter ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Politicians File Nomination Forms

Grapes Grown on Mars? Georgia Winemakers Aiming High with Plans for Re ...

Gunmen Attack RSS Leader in Hospital, Shoot His PSO Dead in J&K's Kish ...

Roughed Up at Mayawati's Rally, Bhim Army May Lend Support to Congress ...

Huawei P30 Pro With Quad-Cameras, 5x Optical Zoom Launched in India at ...

Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cul ...

As Mamata Govt Sits on Permission for Darjeeling, BJP Switches to Kali ...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: 29 candidates have criminal reco ...

Congress should give 'nyay' to victims of anti-Sikh riots and Bhopal g ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

BJP-Congress manifesto face-off: Here's a word count analysis of the t ...

BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man, says Rahul Gandhi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty hovers around 11,600; ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Election results and stock market: Let’s stop predicting and start p ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh, un ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Jackie Shroff on his latest film RAW, playing roles no actor of his ti ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.