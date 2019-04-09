Sobha gains 2% on robust sales, CLSA sees 26% upside

Sobha shares gained 2.4 percent intraday on April 9 after the company reported an 11 percent (YoY) jump in sales volumes in the fourth quarter of FY19.

Sales bookings for the year stood at a record Rs 3,122.5 crore against Rs 2,861.2 crore in previous financial year, the Bengaluru-based real estate company said in its BSE filing.

"In 2018-19, we have achieved pre-sales of 4.03 million square feet valued at Rs 31.23 billion (Rs 3,123 crore). This is the highest ever new sales booking in the history of the company," Sobha said.

Among the cities, Bengaluru achieved the highest ever new sales booking of 2.76 million square feet during 2018-19, it added.

As per the data, sales bookings in volume terms rose to 40,29,779 sq ft during 2018-19 from 36,25,390 sq ft in the previous year. However, sales realisation fell to Rs 7,749 per square feet in 2018-19 from Rs 7,892 per square feet in the previous year.

While maintaining buy call on the stock with a price target at Rs 628 apiece, CLSA said Q4 sales have risen at three-quarter-high pace led partly by increased new launch momentum.

"Sales growth reflects improved underlying demand, but liquidity issues have made overall conditions weak for the industry," it added.

