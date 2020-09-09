SML Isuzu shares fall 3% on poor Q1 scorecard

Shares of SML Isuzu fell about 3 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 9, a day after the company reported widening of loss in the June quarter of the financial year 2021.

On September 8, the company reported a loss of Rs 52.26 crore for Q1FY21 against a profit of Rs 16.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. In Q4FY20, the company's loss was Rs 2.01 crore.

Revenue from operations for the June quarter of FY21 fell to Rs 28.74 crore from Rs 471.43 crore year-on-year (YoY) and Rs 272.17 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

"Top-line was negatively impacted mainly due to COVID-19 lockdown. On the operating front, the company reported a loss of nearly Rs 36 crore against a profit of about Rs 36 crore in Q1FY20, due to the negative impact of operating leverage. On the bottom-line front, SML reported a loss of Rs 52 crore due to lower sales. Going forward, we expect the CV industry will take time to recover due to the slowdown in the economy," said Amarjeet Maurya AVP - Mid Caps, Angel Broking.

The scrip traded 2.26 percent lower at Rs 403.70 on BSE at 10:55 hours.

