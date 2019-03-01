SML Isuzu locked in upper circuit after strong February sales

SML Isuzu shares were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 682.55 on Friday after reporting strong sales data for the month of February.

There were pending buy orders of 12,496 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 12:39 hours IST. In last 15 days, the stock rallied 23 percent

The automobile company said it sold 1,280 vehicles in February, registering a 32.8 percent growth YoY.

In same month last year, it had sold 965 vehicles.