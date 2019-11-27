Smart money | Chase stocks that show growth irrespective of long, mid or small-caps

A. The Q2FY20 results season has been a ‘mixed bag’. Given the slowdown in economic growth, one should see the results season sector by sector.The volumes in the FMCG sector were slightly better than expected especially on the back of the high base and the pain in the rural segment.Discretionary consumption plays were a mixed bag with paints and quick service restaurants (QSR) segment reporting better than expected growth. Though the near-term consumer demand is likely to be subdued, improving monsoon offers a ray of hope to invigorate demand in the latter half of the year. Managements have been cautiously optimistic over the rest of the year.Corporate banks such as ICICI Bank, along with retail-focused banks viz., Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, as well as IndusInd Bank, etc. and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) such as Bajaj Finance displayed improved asset quality and reported excellent growth in its bottom-line and loan advances.

Quarterly results have indicated that slippages are contained, asset quality improved, loan advances are improving. If a final decision on the pending National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cases is taken, the profitability of these banks would witness a big jump.

Large IT companies viz., Infosys and HCL Technologies reported stellar growth and few of them have also increased their guidance. The deal wins are happening and companies are winning large clients across sectors.

Going forward, the margin pressure could be felt as the onsite expenses and subcontracting cost increase.

Pankaj Bobade Head of Fundamental Research|Axis Securities

The performance of the Auto sector has been in line with expectations given the NBFC crisis and tepid volumes; the volumes numbers have improved month-on-month (MoM) for the past two months but it needs to be seen if the momentum continues in the post-festive season.

A. India’s macro dynamics with huge under-penetration coupled with momentum towards financialisation of savings offer vast growth potential for the listed players in the insurance/AMC sectors. Migration of household savings from physical assets like real estate/gold and traditional bank deposits to mutual funds is also beneficial for the sector.

Unlike NBFCs or banks, the insurance/AMC sector does not have non-performing assets (NPAs), liquidity or solvency issues. Almost all insurers are well-capitalised with reasonably comfortable solvency ratios.

Insurance and Asset Management could be portrayed as the next sunrise sectors of the Indian economy, hence index inclusion was a given. At the same time, investors should be selective in these sectors focusing on well-managed businesses with consistent performance.

A. The recent spate of weaker macro-economic data is concerning. The Q2FY20 GDP data is expected to surprise on the downside. All eyes in the near-term are on the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meet and whether it looks through the recent spike seen in consumer price index (CPI) inflation and continues with its accommodative stance; any cautious remark would be seen negatively by the equity markets.

The equity markets have been trading near their all-time highs. The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty stocks are on the euphoric run on account of the corporate tax cuts announced and expected measures by the government to revive demand given the current state of a slowing economy.

The money is chasing stocks that have delivered on growth irrespective of them being large caps or mid/small caps.

We think general investors cannot time the markets and hence suggest that they look at the markets from a long-term investment horizon and invest in a staggered manner.

A. Gold plays an important role in an investor’s portfolio. It is insurance for the uncertainties, and investors should buy gold to diversify risk.

Currently, the global financial world is going through a variety of uncertainties viz., the US-China trade talks, Brexit, dis-inflation in various countries, and unrest in countries such as Chile, Hong Kong, and the Middle-East.