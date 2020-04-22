App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smallcap World Fund sells Endurance Technologies shares worth over Rs 192 crore

According to Endurance Technologies' shareholding data for March 2020 quarter, Smallcap World Fund is a public shareholder and held 3.62 per cent stake in the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Smallcap World Fund Inc on Wednesday offloaded Endurance Technologies Ltd's shares worth over Rs 192 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data on BSE, a total of 33.95 lakh shares were sold by Smallcap World Fund at an average price of Rs 566.66 apiece.

The total deal value stood at Rs 192.42 crore.

According to Endurance Technologies' shareholding data for March 2020 quarter, Smallcap World Fund is a public shareholder and held 3.62 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Endurance Technologies on Wednesday settled 5.59 per cent lower at Rs 567.4 on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 09:23 pm

tags #Business #Endurance Technologies Ltd #Market news

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

