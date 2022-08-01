English
    Smallcap World Fund buys 5.54 lakh shares of Mastek for Rs 117 crore

    According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 5,54,883 shares of the company

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 10:33 PM IST
    Representative image

    Smallcap World Fund Inc on Monday purchased 5.54 lakh shares of IT company Mastek Ltd for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Smallcap World Fund Inc bought 5,54,883 shares of the company.

    The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 2,109.96 apiece, valuing the transaction size at Rs 117.07 crore. Meanwhile, Ashish Kacholia sold 5.50 lakh shares of Mastek for Rs 2,110 per scrip.

    Shares of Mastek closed 3.55 percent higher at Rs 2,175.50 on NSE. In a separate transaction, ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought 3.72 lakh shares of petrochemical company Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd for Rs 19 crore through an open market transaction.

    Kacholia acquired 3,72,128 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 505 apiece, showed the bulk deal data available with the NSE. This took the transaction value to Rs 18.79 crore.

    Shares of Agarwal Industrial Corporation closed 15.13 percent higher at Rs 564 on NSE.
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 10:33 pm
