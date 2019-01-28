App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smallcap lose, Zee Media tanks 20%, hitting lower circuit; HEG, Indiabulls Ventures down 13-15% each

The S&P BSE SmallCap index was down close to 2 percent dragged by Zee Media which tanked 20 percent followed by Siti Networks and IOL Chemicals which fell up to 19 percent.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Whatsapp

With the Sensex and Nifty falling close to 1 percent each on Monday afternoon, many sectoral indices have been trading lower.

Among the sectors, the S&P BSE MidCap index shed over 1.5 percent with Adani Power plunging over 12 percent followed by Dewan Housing Finance which shed 10 percent. The other losers included Indian Bank and Max Financial Services which were down 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

L&T Finance was trading lower by 6 percent while Emami shed 5 percent. The other losers were Reliance Nippon which fell 5 percent followed by Shriram City Union Finance and Reliance Capital.

The S&P BSE SmallCap index was down close to 2 percent dragged by Zee Media which tanked 20 percent followed by Siti Networks and IOL Chemicals which fell up to 19 percent.

HEG shed 14 percent while Indiabulls Ventures, Linde India and LEEL Electricals were the other losers.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 489 stocks advancing and 1,882 declining while 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 02:26 pm

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #Nifty #S&P BSE MidCap #S&P BSE Smallcap #Sensex

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.