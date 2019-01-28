Smallcap lose, Zee Media tanks 20%, hitting lower circuit; HEG, Indiabulls Ventures down 13-15% each

With the Sensex and Nifty falling close to 1 percent each on Monday afternoon, many sectoral indices have been trading lower.

Among the sectors, the S&P BSE MidCap index shed over 1.5 percent with Adani Power plunging over 12 percent followed by Dewan Housing Finance which shed 10 percent. The other losers included Indian Bank and Max Financial Services which were down 9 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

L&T Finance was trading lower by 6 percent while Emami shed 5 percent. The other losers were Reliance Nippon which fell 5 percent followed by Shriram City Union Finance and Reliance Capital.

The S&P BSE SmallCap index was down close to 2 percent dragged by Zee Media which tanked 20 percent followed by Siti Networks and IOL Chemicals which fell up to 19 percent.

HEG shed 14 percent while Indiabulls Ventures, Linde India and LEEL Electricals were the other losers.

The breadth of the market favoured the declines with 489 stocks advancing and 1,882 declining while 127 remained unchanged on the BSE.