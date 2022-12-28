 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Small stocks slump as market seesaws in 2022; 'good year' ahead

Dec 28, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

While the 30-share Sensex scaled multiple record peaks with bluechips glittering, small stocks underperformed and the BSE smallcap index declined more than 3 per cent this year.

Small stocks of Dalal Street grappled with turbulent times in 2022 as high volatility and higher interest rate regime sapped investors' appetite for these scrips but the horizon ahead seems less cloudy for the New Year.

In comparison, the BSE Sensex climbed 2,673.61 points or 4.58 per cent till December 27.

Market experts said small and midcap companies underperformed this year due to various factors but are hopeful that the broader market will rebound in 2023.

Braving headwinds of high inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and higher interest rates, the Indian equity market managed to not only hold its ground but also emerge as one of the best performing equity markets.

"Weak earnings are the main factor, with the exception of the banking industry. Rising interest rates were a worry as well because small companies typically have a greater cost of capital than large companies. In general, foreign investors choose large caps, and they have been net buyers over the past two months.