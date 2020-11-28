Small & Midcaps shine in November; over 20 stocks rally 50-110%

The market hit record highs in November. The S&P BSE Sensex rallied above 44000 to hit a record high of 44,827 for the first time in history while the Nifty50 surpassed Mount 13K to hit a record high of 13,145.

Benchmark indices posted their best monthly return since April 2020. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 11.4 percent while the Nifty50 rallied by 11.39 percent but the big action was seen in the broader market space.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 13.49 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 13.3 percent in November.

There are as many as 23 stocks that rallied more than 50 percent in a month in the S&P BSE Smallcap index. Shares of DB Realty more than doubled investors’ wealth in November, up 110 percent.

Stocks that rose 50-100% in November include names like IG Petrochemicals, Videocon Industries, Jubilant Industries, DHFL, Gayatri Projects, Tanla Platforms, among others.

On a weekly basis (from Nov 20-Nov 27), the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.6 percent while the Nifty50 rallied by about 0.85 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index rallied over 4 percent, and the S&P BSE Midcap index rose by nearly 3 percent in the same period.

Data suggest that most of the action was seen in the small & midcap space both from a weekly as well as monthly perspective. Experts see the continuation of the trend in the coming month as well.

“The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices have performed strongly in the past couple of weeks given the improving macros and positive developments around the COVID-19 vaccines. We expect this trend to continue fuelled by fund inflows and optimism around improving fundamentals,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“Since our index has become extremely polarized a shift in the money is justified. Broader markets had been undervalued for the past couple of years and with the rise in benchmark indices, the broader indices too will prosper. Investors can look to accumulate quality midcaps at the current levels,” he said.

Market outlook:

Better than expected GDP data for the quarter ended September will fuel optimism on D-Street, but technical India has slipped into a recession.