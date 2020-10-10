Small & Midcaps underperform in blockbuster week; over 20 stocks in BSE 500 rose 10-40%

Bulls remained in control of D-Street for the seventh consecutive day in a row on Friday, the longest winning streak seen so far in 2020, that pushed benchmark indices above crucial resistance levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex reclaimed mount 40K, while Nifty50 closed above 11900 levels and is on track to retest record highs by December 2020.

For the week, the action was limited to benchmark indices as broader markets saw profit booking. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 4.6 percent while the Nifty50 was up 4.3 percent for the week ended October 9 compared to 0.3 percent fall seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and a flat closing seen in the S&P BSE Small-cap index for the same period.

Even though broader market indices closed with a negative bias in a blockbuster week, the action was seen in individual stocks. There are over 20 stocks which bucked the trend and rose 10-40% in the same period.

“Markets during the week witnessed a remarkable upmove as there were gap up openings on many days and market closed higher every day. But, this week’s rally was somewhat non-participative in terms of stock participation from Nifty50 which was less than half,” Nirali Shah, Senior Research Analyst, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Mid and smallcap stocks too showed mellow interest in the rally. Moreover, DIIs were on a selling spree and dumped equities worth Rs. 2000 cr. The up-move was buoyed by FIIs who pumped in approximately Rs 5000 cr from the start of October,” she said.

Shah further added that it is safe to infer that the current rally is slowly ageing and is currently on life support due to the FPI inflows. Investors should approach the overall market in a cautiously optimistic manner on the back of weaker internal strength.

As many as 22 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index that rose 10-40 percent for the week ended October 9 which include names like AU Small Finance Bank, Dr Lal Pathlabs, PNB Housing Finance, Alok Industries, and Throcare Technologies, among others.