Small & Midcaps struggle in expiry week; more than 100 stocks fall 10-20% in just 5 days

It was a volatile week for the Indian market followed by a quick recovery on September 25, but bears still remained in control pushing benchmark indices below crucial support levels.

Sensex fell 3.7 percent while the Nifty was down by 3.9 percent for the week ended September 25 compared to 5.2 percent drop in the S&P BSE Small-cap index, and 4.7 percent fall in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index in the same period.

As many as 103 stocks in the S&P BSE Small-cap index that fell 10-20 percent in just five trading sessions.

Stocks that fell in double-digits include Force Motors, TV18 Broadcast, Century Plyboards, Atlanta, ZEE Media Corporation, JB Chemicals, Kwality, Videocon Industries, and Alok Industries.

Note: We have collated a list of the top 20 stocks out of 103, filtered based on the extent of fall seen last week.

Muted global cues, rising cases of COVID across the globe which could delay the economic recovery, uncertainty over the stimulus package, and talks of another lockdown in several parts of the world spooked investor sentiment.

“Markets finally ended the consolidation phase last week and plunged sharply lower. Feeble global cues viz. uncertainty over the stimulus package in the US, rising COVID-19 cases in Europe, and talks of the reimposition of lockdown spooked the investors across the globe as it raised concern over the economic recovery,” Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“Next week, participants will be closely eyeing the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meeting scheduled on October 1. Also, they would be eyeing the auto sales number which starts pouring in the first week of every month. On the global front, COVID related updates and performance of world indices will also be in focus,” he said.

Technical View: How is Nifty placed?