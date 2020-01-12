Small & midcaps: Underperformers for last 2 yrs could become wealth creators of 2020

The tide appears to be slowly turning in favour of second-line stocks; more for small caps than midcaps, at this point. After a disastrous 2018 and not a very different 2019, investors are now warming to up to the idea of looking beyond the top 50 stocks. Fund managers and brokers are saying that 2020 could well be the year of mid and small caps as the economy is showing signs of bottoming out.

Over the last one, two and three months, the BSE Smallcap index has been consistently outperforming the BSE Sensex. The BSE Midcap index has performed in line with the Sensex during this period, but this is in stark contrast to the trend for much for the last two years when midcap stocks were getting pummeled.

A combination of technical and fundamental factors had contributed to second-line stocks going from being stock market darlings to fallen angels. The scam at IL&FS choked funding by mutual funds to non-banking finance companies. Besides triggering a massive sell-off in NBFC stocks which then spread to the rest of the market, it also cut off the money supply to bulge bracket traders who took big bets on borrowed funds.

SEBI’s decision asking mutual funds to classify the holdings of their schemes as large, mid and smallcap stocks, aggravated the sell-off as fund houses rationalised their schemes to comply with the directive. A slowing economy, interest rates remaining high despite RBI cutting rates and a string of corporate bond defaults all accelerated the flight to safety with investors preferring to pay high prices for top tier companies and ignoring second-line stocks altogether.

All this has led to a situation where largecaps have gotten expensive to the point that near to medium-term returns are likely to be muted, even if these companies report strong earnings growth.

“We also believe that few large-cap stocks are trading at unreasonably high valuations and it is not possible for them to continue to trade at these valuations and correction of 10-15 percent is inevitable in large-caps. It is a time for the retail investor to build a portfolio of quality midcaps and smallcaps as we expect a good run in midcaps and smallcaps,” Atish Matlawala, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told Moneycontrol.

It is a view echoed by other experts as well.

“Investors are realizing that upside in largecap stocks is limited from these levels,” Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor told Moneycontrol.

“Smart money is slowly shifty to the mid and smallcap names,” he said.

Yet, even if this trend sustains, the rally in the broader market is unlikely to be of the kind witnessed in 2016 and 2017.

Data from ICICIdirect showed that the performance of individual midcap, smallcap stocks were skewed by ~33 stocks outperforming the index and ~56 stocks underperforming in the past three years. “However, we observed that almost all large outperformance was mainly driven by strong fundamentals and robust growth in earnings,” it said.

“We believe the interest would sustain for broader markets given the valuation comfort at these levels,” Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“However, we do not expect the rally to be broad-based and only stocks with strong corporate governance and sound fundamental track record would attract interest from HNIs,” he said.