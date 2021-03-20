Small & midcaps underperform, 31 BSE-500 stocks that fell 10-30% in a week

A volatile week for Indian markets as every rise was being sold into but the bulls managed to gain some control on March 19 after days of selloff. Both the Sensex and the Nifty50 closed below their crucial support levels, raising concerns about a fresh selloff in the coming week.

The Sensex fell 1.8 percent, while the Nifty was down 1.9 percent for the week ended March 19 but it was the small & midcap space that saw a carnage. The BSE midcap was down 2.59 percent, while the smallcap index closed with losses of 3.4 percent for the week ended March 19.

As many as 31 stocks in the BSE500 index fell 10-30 percent. These include Raymond, Tata Coffee, IDBI Bank, Dish TV, Tanla Platforms, Bank of India, Future Retail, and Bliss GVS Pharma.

Global cues turned negative following a spike in the US bond yields and a surge in COVID-19 cases across the globe, including India, leading to some bit of profit-taking at higher levels.

“Yield on US 10-year notes, which has risen sharply in the past seven weeks on growth expectations, hovered near a 14-month peak at $1.742 percent,” said a Reuters report.

The US 10-year treasury note yield (were) highest in over 14 months. The sharp rise has been driven by a spread of triggers such as inflation and economic recovery, Palka Chopra, Senior Vice President, Master Capital Services told Moneycontrol.

"Treasury bonds are considered to be the safest investment and investors generally invest in treasury bonds in times of economic recession. When the economy shows a sign of recovery, investors shift their focus towards risky assets. This triggers a selloff in bonds," Chopra said.

Energy, banks, healthcare, private banks, infra and capital goods sectors declined 3-5 percent, while buying was seen in FMCG, power, and telecom indices

“Markets are currently undergoing a sector rotation and laggards from the previous few months could be new themes to play,” Nirali Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities, told Moneycontrol.