Small & midcaps underperform: 21 stocks in BSE500 buck the trend, up 10-50%

A historic week for Indian markets as both Sensex and Nifty50 climbed fresh peaks. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed Mount 50K while the Nifty50 also hit 14753, but profit-taking towards the close of the week pushed indices in the red.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.3 percent while the Nifty50 was down by 0.4 percent for the week gone by but a bigger cut was seen in the small & midcaps.

The S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.7 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 1.3 percent for the week ended January 22.

However, there are 21 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index that bucked the trend that include names like DCM Shriram, Bajaj Auto, Ceat, Apollo Tyres, Gateway Distriparks, JK Tyre, Tata Motors, and Future Consumer etc. among others.

The stock market cheered the smooth transition of the US President and strong December quarter results from India Inc. amid the ongoing pandemic. Vaccine rollout also helped the sentiment, but after a strong rally, some pullback was on the cards.

“Broader markets experienced profit booking by the close of the week along with larger indices. While the results have been supportive so far, the overall sentiment is to wait-and-watch as the budget is about to be the key trigger to assess the future direction of bourses in the short term,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“Volatility is expected to remain high as bulls and bears continue to play tug-of-war given but in the end bears might win given the overbought nature of many stocks and the high expectations from the Budget. If expectations aren’t met then there could be a short-term correction,” he said.

The strong corporate performance of industry leaders such as Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, as well as Reliance Industries give confidence to investors that the recovery is underway.