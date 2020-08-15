Small & midcaps outperform! Over 40 stocks in BSE500 rose 10-40% in just 5 days

Indian market started the week on a positive note but the sharp sell-off in the second half of the week largely on concerns of escalating US-China tensions, the possibility of no rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2020, and muted earnings capped the upside. “Markets opened on a positive note at the start of the week but did not have any clear headway. Indices saw a sharp selloff led by financials in the second half on Friday on signs of escalating US-China tensions. Profit booking was witnessed as investors turned cautious, although this could just be a correction in the recent rally,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol. “Foreign Investors are positive on the India story for a long term horizon and retail investors are moving towards broader markets, which were undervalued, rather than rushing towards the already bloated large caps. This is leading to the outperformance in mid & small caps compared to Nifty50 by 2-2.5%,” he said. Mehta further added that investors should ideally wait for a decent correction before buying and at the same time traders should have a stock-specific approach going ahead and not get into volatile overbought stocks just to make a quick buck. Sectorally, the action was visible in the S&P BSE Capital Goods index which was up 6.1 percent for the week followed by the S&P BSE Industrials (up nearly 5%), and Metals (up 3.5%).

Experts are of the view with news flow has been positively related to some of the sectors that have attracted strong buying interest in the week amid expectations of normalization in the economy.

“All economy-related sectors like Auto, Industrials and Capital goods are coming into investor’s radar as there is an expectation of normalization of the economy around year-end and the first half of next year,” Sacchitanand Uttekar – DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The talks of progress in the vaccine for Covid-19 are increasing positive sentiment among market participants. Any pickup in demand will lead to earnings recovery and we might see many of the stocks in these sectors getting re-rated down the line,” he said.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts on Friday and a Spinning Top kind of a pattern on the weekly charts. A long negative candle was formed on Friday, which indicates a downside breakout of the recent sideways range movement. This pattern signal beginning of profit booking from the highs in the market.

Analysts are of that as long as Nifty trades below 11200 levels, the possibility of further profit booking cannot be ruled out. Crucial support is placed at 11,000-11,950 levels.

“The positive sequential movement like higher tops and bottoms continued in the market and the recent swing high of 11373 of 11th Aug could now be considered as a new higher top of the sequence. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the short term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.