172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|small-midcaps-outperform-over-40-stocks-in-bse500-rose-10-40-in-just-5-days-5706071.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Small & midcaps outperform! Over 40 stocks in BSE500 rose 10-40% in just 5 days

Analysts are of that as long as Nifty trades below 11200 levels, the possibility of further profit booking cannot be ruled out. Crucial support is placed at 11000-11950 levels.

Kshitij Anand

When the week started, it looked like the market has enough strength to push benchmark indices above crucial resistance levels, but bears took control in the second half of the week and pushed Sensex below 38,000 while Nifty50 closed below 11,200 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex wiped out gains made in the week gone by and closed with a minor cut of 0.4 percent while the Nifty50 fell 0.3 percent for the week ended August 14.

Close

The real action was seen in the broader market space which outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 1.5 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 1.3 percent for the week ended August 14.

related news

There are as many as 41 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index which rose 10-40% in the week gone by, including PVR, JSW Steel, IFB Industries, Divis Laboratories, GMM Pfaudler, Bharat Forge, Ashok Leyland and eClerx Services.



BSE 500 15 Aug

 

Indian market started the week on a positive note but the sharp sell-off in the second half of the week largely on concerns of escalating US-China tensions, the possibility of no rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2020, and muted earnings capped the upside.

“Markets opened on a positive note at the start of the week but did not have any clear headway. Indices saw a sharp selloff led by financials in the second half on Friday on signs of escalating US-China tensions. Profit booking was witnessed as investors turned cautious, although this could just be a correction in the recent rally,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Group told Moneycontrol.

“Foreign Investors are positive on the India story for a long term horizon and retail investors are moving towards broader markets, which were undervalued, rather than rushing towards the already bloated large caps. This is leading to the outperformance in mid & small caps compared to Nifty50 by 2-2.5%,” he said.

Mehta further added that investors should ideally wait for a decent correction before buying and at the same time traders should have a stock-specific approach going ahead and not get into volatile overbought stocks just to make a quick buck.

Sectorally, the action was visible in the S&P BSE Capital Goods index which was up 6.1 percent for the week followed by the S&P BSE Industrials (up nearly 5%), and Metals (up 3.5%).

Sector 15 Aug


Experts are of the view with news flow has been positively related to some of the sectors that have attracted strong buying interest in the week amid expectations of normalization in the economy.


“All economy-related sectors like Auto, Industrials and Capital goods are coming into investor’s radar as there is an expectation of normalization of the economy around year-end and the first half of next year,” Sacchitanand Uttekar – DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities told Moneycontrol.


“The talks of progress in the vaccine for Covid-19 are increasing positive sentiment among market participants. Any pickup in demand will lead to earnings recovery and we might see many of the stocks in these sectors getting re-rated down the line,” he said.


Technical View:


Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts on Friday and a Spinning Top kind of a pattern on the weekly charts. A long negative candle was formed on Friday, which indicates a downside breakout of the recent sideways range movement. This pattern signal beginning of profit booking from the highs in the market.


Analysts are of that as long as Nifty trades below 11200 levels, the possibility of further profit booking cannot be ruled out. Crucial support is placed at 11,000-11,950 levels.


“The positive sequential movement like higher tops and bottoms continued in the market and the recent swing high of 11373 of 11th Aug could now be considered as a new higher top of the sequence. Hence, one may expect further weakness in the short term,” Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities told Moneycontrol.

“The previous market action during higher bottom formations have consumed two days of decline, after downside breakout/reversal from the highs (for two occasions - mid of July and early Aug 2020). As per this pattern one may expect another 2-3 sessions of weakness before showing any upside bounce again from the lows,” he said.

Shetti is of the view that the crucial lower supports to be watched around 11000-10950 in the next few sessions, before showing any upside bounce from the lows, while on the upside resistance are placed at 11400-11500 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 10:27 am

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Weekly Returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.