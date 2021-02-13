Small & midcaps outperform! Over 40 stocks in BSE500 rose 10-30% in a week

Indian market saw bouts of consolidation but buying support at lower levels helped bulls to remain in charge for the second consecutive week in a row.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 51,500 levels while the Nifty50 held on to 15150 levels, but the big action was seen in the broader market space.

The S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 closed the week with gains of about 1.6 percent for the week ended February 12 compared to the 2.5 percent gain seen in the S&P BSE Midcap index, and 2.7 percent seen in S&P BSE Smallcap index.

About 44 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-30 percent. These include names like Dixon Technologies, Max Financial Services, PNC Infratech, Indian Energy Exchange, Amber Enterprises, Linde India, and Affle India, among others.

The Budget momentum continued for the second consecutive week in a row especially in the small & midcap space which are a play on the big CAPEX spend from the government, suggest experts.

Positive global cues, as well as strong results from India Inc. for the quarter ended December, helped bulls to support the benchmark indices at lower levels.

‘The Nifty Mid & Smallcap indices mainly imitated the benchmark index and took some time off after their steady rise during the Budget week,” Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Since the Budget was gung-ho on infra and affordable housing themes, quality stocks from these two sectors can be added to an investor’s shopping bag,” she said.

Shah further added that midcap financials could also witness growth post their robust Q3 performance. Investors should therefore keep their watch list ready and enter on dips in this range-bound market.

In the coming week, the market is expected to follow global trends, upcoming quarterly results as well as January WPI inflation numbers as well as infrastructure output data on the macroeconomic front.

“In the coming week, the market is expected to follow its global peers and upcoming quarterly results as the domestic market lacks any major upcoming economic event,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“The January WPI inflation numbers which are expected to be released next week will influence the manufacturing industry in building a foundation for the Q4 outlook,” he said.

Foreign institutional investors remain net buyers for over Rs 19000 cr so far in the month of February in the cash segment of the India equity markets. Although, they were net sellers of about Rs 37.33 cr on Friday, 12 February, but the broader trend is still intact.

Technical Outlook:

The Nifty50 recorded a choppy session during the week. The Sensex failed to move beyond 51,850 while Nifty50 managed to close above 15,100 levels which is a positive sign.

Experts are of the view that the broader trend still remains to be on the upside. The index is likely to head towards 15,500 levels by February expiry while small & midcaps will continue to outperform.

“Broader markets outnumbered benchmarks. The Nifty Small-cap index gained 3.7% against Nifty which was up 1.6% at 15,163. The relative outperformance of smallcaps to play out in coming weeks, while Nifty may head toward 15,500,” Dharmesh Shah – Head Technical, ICICI direct told Moneycontrol.

“Use dips to accumulate quality midcaps and largecaps, as Nifty to garner strong buying demand around 14,600. Banks, Telecom, consumption, IT, and Infra to be key sectoral themes,” he said.

Shah further added that quality stocks like TCS, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Dabur, Indian Hotel, Finolex Pipes, Polycab, look attractive.

