Small & midcaps outperform in holiday-shortened week, 51 stocks rise 10-20%

Small & midcaps outperformed in a holiday-shortened week with more than 50 stocks rallying over 10 percent in just three trading sessions, data from AceEquity showed.

Strong global cues, as well as record GST collections lifted market sentiment despite the rising COVID-19 cases across the globe, including India. Bulls managed to push Sensex back above 50,000 while Nifty50 also closed above 14,800 levels. Experts feel if Nifty falls towards 14,600, it should be used as a buying opportunity.

Global cues were positive led by US President Joe Biden’s announcement of a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure investment plan. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the three trading sessions of the week gone by pulling out more than Rs 700 crore in the cash segment of the Indian equity markets.

The week gone by was a holiday-shortened one with March 29 and April 2 being public holidays for Holi and Good Friday, respectively.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.08 percent while the Nifty50 gained 2.4 percent for the week ended April 1, compared to 2.7 percent rise in the S&P BSE Midcap index and about a 4 percent rally in the S&P BSE Smallcap index in the same period.

There are as many as 51 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index which rose 10-20% in just three trading sessions. These include HEG, Saregama India, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, JSW Holdings, NIIT, Adani Transmission, Orchid Pharma, and Prakash Industries.

“Market sentiments were mainly guided by the infrastructure stimulus of $2.3 Trillion announced by U.S. President Joe Biden in the US. The treasury yields also witnessed some pullback which led to the movement in stocks,” Nirali Shah, Head of equity research at Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“Quality small and midcap stocks were a laggard for a few years pre-Covid and picked up steam only since markets switched towards value plays. Going forward too, there seems to be a lot of fuel left in them as some of them are still quality growth-oriented stocks which can undergo a rerating in terms of valuations,” she said.

On the sectoral front, buying was seen in metals, Utilities, healthcare as well as IT stocks. The S&P BSE Bankex closed with gains of about 2 percent.

“Rising global prices and increased domestic, as well as global demand, boosted metal stocks. Good auto monthly sales data led to a 1.6% gain for the Auto sector,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“PSU Banks gained on the back of capital infusion from the government. JSW Steel, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and IndusInd Bank were among top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, HDFC Life, Nestle, TCS and HDFC Bank,” he said.