Small & midcaps outperform in historic week: nearly 50 stocks in BSE500 rise 10-40%

It was a historic week for Indian markets where Nifty50 hit a fresh record high above 14,300 for the first time while the S&P BSE Sensex inched closer towards 49,000 but the big action was seen in the broader market which scaled fresh record highs. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.9 percent while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 2.3 percent for the week ended January 8 compared to 5.3 percent seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index rose 3.5 percent in the same period. As many as 49 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index rose 10-40% in just 5 trading sessions. These include Dalmia Bharat, Havells India, Wipro, Amber Enterprises, Vedanta, Fortis Healthcare, IDFC First Bank and Rail Vikas.

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly chart, risk-takers can go long Positive global cues, consistent flows from foreign investors which have poured in more than Rs 9,000 crore so far in January 2021 in the cash segment of Indian equity markets, vaccine rollout, and auto sales data. “This week witnessed the markets reaching fresh record highs on a daily basis which was fuelled by positive global cues, optimism on vaccine rollout, healthy business figures reported by banking and auto companies and hopes of strong quarterly outcomes,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol. “The global markets, showcased an upbeat movement owing to the democratic control of the US Senate and hopes of speedy economic rebound due to the vaccine, set the trends for the domestic markets which followed suit. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices contributing to the rally,” he said. Mid & Small-cap outperformed: The big outperformance came from the broader market space which saw increased buying interest by investors as well as institutions. The news about vaccines as well as strong micro and macro data points helped the sentiment. Small & midcaps usually fare better in an economic recovery cycle, suggest experts. “The global economy, our domestic economy, and the market movements are now in the new Normal Phase,” Santosh Joseph, Founder, and Managing Partner, Germinate Investor Services LLP told Moneycontrol. “We had an exaggerated sell-off due to fear of uncertainty during the initial months of COVID and now the world is gradually coming to terms with the pandemic. As a result, markets are going up due to strong liquidity led flows to the surprise of many,” he said.

What to watch in coming week: Joseph further added that the mid and small-cap performance has been due for a mean reversion after a lull for the past 3 years. The benchmark indices rallied by about 2 percent for the week ended January 7. Much of the action on D-Street would be dictated by macro data as well as December quarter results. On the macro front, investors would watch out for CPI data, Industrial Production data, and WPI Data for December. On the earnings front, important results to track include names like D-Mart, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, PVR, and HDFC Bank. Technical View: Nifty closed the week with a strong bullish candle for the seventh consecutive week in a row that suggests that bulls are firmly in control and traders should avoid going contra at current levels. The Nifty50 made the higher top and higher bottoms on the weekly charts but flows seem to have tempered down which The market breadth was good and except FMCG sector all other sectors closed in positive territory. During the week, the Metals and Technology sectors were star performers. The strategy should be to buy the dip towards 14000 while on the upside big resistance could be seen near 14500-14600 levels in the coming week. "Technically, the 14250-14260 zone has been acting as a strong barrier for Nifty since Wednesday. For the next 2-3 sessions, one needs to be cautious until Nifty sustains above this zone," Abhishek Chinchalkar, CMT at FYERS, "On the lower side, support is at 14090, break below which could lead to a short-term correction towards 13800. That said, if Nifty sustains above 14260, the up leg is likely to extend further towards 14340-14500," he said.

