Small & Midcap Mantra | This power stock with 290% YTD gains likely to rally in double digits in 3-6 months. Here’s why

JSW Energy, a renewable energy-focussed company, has been the biggest gainer on the Nifty Midcap 100 index in 2021 despite weak earnings in the quarter ended June, driven by the recovery in economic activities, plans to produce green hydrogen and a healthy balance sheet.

The stock has almost quadrupled so far in 2021 and has registered an almost five-fold gain over the past 12 months. Since March 2021, it has hit new highs and reached a record Rs 269.40 on the BSE on September 1.

Comparatively, the Nifty 50 has rallied 22.5 percent and the Nifty Midcap 100 index has gained 36 percent so far in 2021, while the indices advanced by 50 percent and 70 percent, respectively, over the past year.

The JSW Group company has outperformed every power stock so far in 2021 and over the past year. Adani Power, Tata Power and Torrent Power have gained 98 percent, 70 percent and 51 percent, respectively, in 2021.

“The continued growth momentum in operational performance, along with its plan to venture into the green hydrogen business and de-merge from the renewable segment, has lifted investor sentiment towards the stock,” said Nikhil Shetty, a senior research analyst at BP Wealth.

Likhita Chepa, a senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, said the recent opening up of economic activities has been one of the primary drivers for the energy stock.

“It is expected that economic activity and power generation and consumption are likely to improve in FY22 amid optimism that the vaccination programme will facilitate normalisation and encourage economic recovery,” Chepa said.

Earnings and Outlook

JSW Energy’s net profit declined 64 percent to Rs 201.1 crore in the first quarter of FY22 from a year earlier, while net sales fell 4.3 percent to Rs 1,727.54 crore.

“Although the company’s recent earnings were lower than expected, the company’s fundamentals are strong and its management has set a goal to reach 20 GW of power generation capacity by 2030, with around 85 percent of the portfolio being green and renewable energy,” said Chepa. “JSW Energy is moving its portfolio to renewable energy as the rest of the world focuses on them. Its management recently stated that it intends to integrate its thermal power plants with its wind or solar power plants.”

Shetty said the company has one of the healthiest balance sheets in the industry with net debt/equity at 0.41x and it generates strong cashflow of Rs 2,000-3,000 crore per annum, which is sufficient to meet its equity capex.

What should investors do?

Chepa said investors who have added the stock to their portfolio last year can book some profits here as the stock has delivered triple-digit returns in the span of one year and they can hold the remainder of the shares for the long run. Investors can expect a further upside of 12 to 15 percent in the stock in the next three to six months, she said.

Technically, the JSW Energy stock began gaining momentum at the start of 2021, when the price broke out from a down-sloping resistance trendline with strong volumes, said Rohan Shah, a senior technical analyst at BP Wealth.

“Post-breakout from the trendline, the price saw an exponential rally and printed fresh life highs. The breakout to a new life high resulted in a breakout to long 20-year consolidation (Rs 135-35) which ignited the further rally in the stock to make new highs,” he said.

After the sharp rally, the stock technically has more room to scale higher and the potential to test the Rs 300 level (261.8 percent Fibonacci extension 137 to 35) in the coming months, he said.

“On the downside, the key short-term support comes at Rs 235 (which is the 20 EMA) and the medium-term support is placed at Rs 210-215 (which is the 50 EMA),” he said.

However, Jay Thakkar, vice president and head of equity research at Marwadi Shares and Finance, said the stock looks overbought on the weekly and monthly charts.

“The daily momentum indicator had turned overbought but now it has cooled off a bit. However, there was no price-wise correction till now. The probability of the stock now providing great returns from here on in the short to medium term seems difficult,” Thakkar said.

The stock has provided positive returns for 13 straight months, which is a Fibonacci number, he said, adding that from here on, the stock can see some corrections, which can take the price to Rs 200-180, retracing 38.2 percent of the overall gains.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.