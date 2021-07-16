Small & Midcap Mantra: Charts bullish for this chemical maker’s stock after 52-week high

Excel Industries, a chemicals maker that hit a 52-week high on July 13, has formed a bullish “pennant” pattern on its charts, which signals another 13 percent upside, technical analysis of the stock shows.

A pennant is a continuation pattern in a chart when there is a large movement in a short period of time, followed by a consolidation period and then a breakout movement in the same direction as the initial big move.

The stock, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,500 crore, rose more than 45 percent so far in 2021, outperforming the Nifty50’s 14 percent rally. It rallied over 50 percent in the last 3 months.

Before hitting the 52-week high of Rs 1,289 on the BSE on July 13, it was at Rs 1,211 on May 18 and had fallen to Rs Rs 1,086 on June 18. In July, it started rising again with a breakout from the earlier trend.

Experts feel the recent breakout could take the stock towards Rs 1,410 which translates into an upside of over 13 percent from the July 14 price of Rs 1,240.

Excel Industries is one of India’s first domestic chemical manufacturers. It pioneered indigenous chemical technology and sustainable waste management.