you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Small, mid-sized emerging markets are ignored, would put money there: Ruchir Sharma

Sharma said he would prefer putting much more capital in neglected countries, calling them "the anti-bubbles in the EM trade”

CNBC TV18
It has been a lost decade for the emerging markets, which are well off their all-time highs hit in 2007 in dollar terms, said Ruchir Sharma of Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

"The US stock market has tripled in value over the last decade, EMs have given you exactly zero return and that is very disappointing."

Sharma also warned that the period of zero return can come again as the US Federal Reserve has decided to not raise interest rates at all this year.

"But looking ahead, that could be the opportunity.”

He believes that the emerging markets index is extremely distorted, with only three countries—China, Korea and Taiwan—accounting for 60 percent of the entire index.

"There are a lot of smaller and mid-sized emerging markets, which have got neglected in this washout we have had for EMs over the last decade," he said

Sharma said he would prefer putting much more capital in those neglected countries, calling them "the anti-bubbles in the EM trade.”

In advance economies, Sharma said economic data from Europe has been a case of serial disappointment over the last decade.

"We compare Europe, US and Japan, the US economy has done well and we think that both Europe and Japan have done quite poorly over the last decade in economic terms.”

First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:55 am

