Small & Mid-caps shine! Over 50 stocks in BSE500 rose 10-30% in a week

Indian markets which started off on a strong note witnessed some profit-taking towards the close of the week but still benchmark indices managed to close with gains of over 1 percent for the week ended June 26.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.2 percent while the Nifty50 gained 1.3 percent for the week ended June 26 compared with 3.5 percent rally seen in the S&P BSE Mid-cap index, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index closed with gains of 2.8 percent in the same period.

As many as 55 socks in the S&P BSE 500 index rallied 10-30 percent in a week that includes names like Union Bank of India, SPARC, Hindustan Zinc, ABB India, Glenmark Pharma, BHEL, Bandhan Bank, Adani Gas, Indian Bank, IDBI Bank, Future Consumer, and Indian Overseas Bank, etc. among others.

Experts are of the view that small and mid-caps are playing catch-up, but investors should ignore the noise, and stay with quality. Despite the fact that buying is seen in many small and mid-caps, investors should not allocate more than 20 percent of their portfolio.

"Sheer underperformance and the oversold state of small and mid-cap stocks have resulted in outperformance when the market, in general, bounced back from lower levels. Cash market stocks in mid and small-cap space have always outperformed the indices after a major correction in their prices. So this time is no different," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

"The small and mid-caps that made a top in 2018 followed by two to three years of major price cuts are now experiencing outperformance. However, long term investors should not get carried away by such outperformance and can have exposure to the extent of 20 percent in such small and mid-cap stocks with balance 80 percent in frontline large caps," he said.