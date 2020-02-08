Small & mid-caps outperform! Nearly 70 stocks rose 10-40% in post-Budget week 

A kneejerk reaction on the Budget Day of about 1,000 points on the Sensex and about 300 points on the Nifty50 painted a bleak picture for Indian markets, but bulls bounced back sharply in the following week. After falling by about 5 percent or 587 points including the Budget Day losses in the week gone, Nifty50 managed to recover 437 points for the week ended February 7. The large action was seen in the broader market space. Close The S&P BSE Sensex rose 3.5 percent while the Nifty50 rallied 3.75 percent. The S&P BSE Mid-cap index rose 5.1 percent while the S&P BSE Small-cap index was up 3.4 percent for the week ended February 7. Kshitij Anand Editor Markets|Moneycontrol Market Headstart: Nifty likely to go lower towards 12,200 levels; ICICI Bank in focus

Experts feel that if the momentum continues which it should, traders should not get surprised to see record highs in the February series. But, there are key resistance levels which the Nifty50 has to surpass. "We have seen a remarkable week for our market as we saw a v-shaped recovery especially after witnessing a shocker Budget Day. But, we managed to recoup losses and the way we are positioned now, we will not be surprised to see Nifty clock fresh record highs in the current series itself," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking told Moneycontrol. "The mid and small baskets remain to be the center of attraction. It has recovered in tandem with benchmarks, but from hereon we expect these spaces to outperform," he said. There are as many as 68 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index that rallied 10-40 percent which include names like JSW Steel, Adani Green Energy, GE Power, JM Financial, Bajaj Electrical, Aurobindo Pharma, HEG, V-Mart, Shriram Transport, Honeywell Automation, and Shilpa Medicare etc. among others.

With global markets on a high, the momentum should continue in Indian markets as well, but any escalation of coronavirus concerns could put brakes on global rally.

On the macro front, all eyes will be on the inflation data which will be out in the coming week along with December quarter results from the small and mid-cap space.

More than 1,000 companies will report their results for the quarter ended December from 10 February to 14 February. On the political front, elections results for the Delhi assembly will be watched on February 11.

On the macro front, December IIP and CPI inflation data for January will set the tone for markets on February 12, and WPI data for January will be out on February 14.

On the global front, China's January inflation rate is expected on February 10, US January inflation rate is expected on February 13, US January retail sales is expected on February 14 and EU December Industrial production data is expected on February 12.

"Since the overhang of Budget, RBI and major quarterly corporate results is behind us, the upcoming week could see dilly-dallying of bourses. As the major events are already taken care of, the Street will be largely guided by the global mood which is currently dependent on coronavirus," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

"Markets will take time to sink in all the measures taken by the Government to revive the economic engine. Volatility will also subside considerably and certain pockets of stocks will experience profit booking," he said.