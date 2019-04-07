App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 08:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Small correction is buying opportunity; 35,000 unlikely for Bank Nifty

Minor downward correction in midcaps is going to be a 'buy on dips' opportunity in the midcap stocks for near term

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nifty is positive and smaller downward correction is expected to be a 'buy on dips' opportunity, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC securities said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

1) Will Nifty find strong support at 11,500 and move beyond 11,761 in coming week?

A: Technically, the short term trend of Nifty is positive and smaller downward correction is expected to be a 'buy on dips' opportunity. Immediate support is placed around 11,500-11,550 levels.

2) Do you see further correction in midcaps, what are charts telling?

A: The midcaps have witnessed a sharp upside bounce by forming crucial bottom reversal. Minor downward correction is going to be a 'buy on dips' opportunity in the midcap stocks for near term.

3) Will Bank Nifty hit 35,000 in 2019?

A: For near term, 35000 levels is unlikely to be reached in Bank Nifty. We could see decent downward correction before hitting that levels in 2019.

4) What are the top five technical picks?

A: Tata Motors, SAIL, Kotak Bank, Bata India and Can Fin Home.

5) Is it right time to take position in metals counters?

A: Yes. Metal sector seems to have bottomed out for near term. One may look to create long trading positions in the metal stocks. Use any downward correction as buy on dips opportunity for near term.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 08:28 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

